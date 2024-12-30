GRASS FIRE: Crews working fire at Circle Drive and Galley Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they responded to a grass fire near 1121 North Circle Drive.

The location is near the intersection of Circle Drive and Galley Road, near a Safeway shopping center.

CSFD says the source of the fire was a discarded cigarette.

Source: CSFD

"We're better than this, friends! We have been talking about the winds and Red Flag Warnings for several days," the department wrote on X. "Please be fire smart so we can keep our community safe."

Colorado Springs is under a Red Flag warning, and CSFD is asking people to avoid outside fires. Due to high winds today, CSFD says homes were put at risk in this latest fire.

All of galley is closed at Circle



Media staging will be at Tia Juana and Galley. PIO on scene pic.twitter.com/GvDcRToRFS — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 30, 2024

CSFD says 30 crew members had to respond to this fire, but thankfully they had it out in about 20 minutes. The fire covered about 2 acres, but CSFD says no buildings were damaged.