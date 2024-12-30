City of Colorado Springs reflects on achievements, improvements in 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The city of Colorado Springs is reflecting on the progress made in 2024, with achievements spanning across all five of its priority areas: public safety, infrastructure, housing solutions, economic vitality and community activation.

Public safety improvements

The city's fire and police departments both deployed new technologies this year aimed to better serve the community:

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) launched a new Real-Time Crime Center, a specialized unit that supports officers and detectives responding to calls for service by providing them with real-time information.

By utilizing department records and databases, the center increases access to immediate information to increase officer and community member safety and make investigations more efficient.

Both CSPD and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) took to the sky this year, launching new programs that use drones to determine the appropriate level of response by getting an aerial look at a situation.

In May, CSFD, in partnership with UCHealth, became the first department in the state to carry lifesaving whole blood. Since then, 51 patients have received blood during traumatic injuries and 44 have survived.

Neighborhood Gatherings initiative

The City’s 1,000 Neighborhood Gatherings initiative successfully engaged 55,000 residents across all 77 city neighborhoods in 880 registered gatherings during its 133-day run.

The initiative was part of a broader Pikes Peak Rising mental health campaign aiming to bring together neighbors to address loneliness and social isolation.

According to the city, feedback revealed that 96% of hosts felt more connected to their neighborhoods, and nearly half felt better equipped to address mental health issues.

View the city's interactive report on the initiative here.

Infrastructure/bridge improvements

This year saw significant strides in connecting the city through key infrastructure improvements – with a special focus on bridges.

The city is working to replace four of its 10 longest bridges. The project expected to span three years, with the city celebrating the completion of the Eastbound Bridge in November.

A new bridge, the Voyager Parkway Bridge located over the future Powers Boulevard extension, also recently opened, with the aim of improving east-west connectivity.

The city removed the El Paso Street Bridge over Platte Avenue, which was damaged six years ago. Its removal paves the way for future developments at the intersection, the city said.

Vital maintenance was also completed on the Fillmore bridges to ensure their safety and reliability.

2C Paving Program

The 2C paving program continued throughout the city in 2024, aimed at making roads smoother and safer in places like Vickers Drive, Austin Bluffs Parkway, and Pikes Peak Avenue.

2C also moved into more neighborhoods in 2024, bringing new asphalt and a smooth ride directly to people's homes, the city said.

In November, residents renewed the program for 10 more years, starting in 2026. Almost 74% of voters said "yes" to smoother roads citywide.

Park accessibility

The Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department, along with the Office of Accessibility, is celebrating the completion of some accessible outdoor spaces around the city this year.

The fully accessible Antlers Dog Park came to downtown Colorado Springs in May, providing dogs and their owners with accessible parking and pathways, as well as synthetic turf.

Oak Meadows Playground in southwest Colorado Springs was transformed into a brand-new fully accessible play space, ensuring that kids of all abilities can play.

The city also partnered with El Paso County Parks and Community Services to improve trails in Bear Creek Cañon Park to offer more diverse and accessible terrain for the city's Trackchair Program and El Paso County’s Trailability Program.

Expanding air service

The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) expanded its air service and nonstop flight options, including, for the first time, international travel beginning next year.

A record number of passengers traveled through the airport this year. So far in 2024, COS welcomed more than 2.2 million travelers through its terminal – an increase of almost 6 percent from the previous year.

This fall, Southwest Airlines announced plans to start seasonal service to Cancun, Mexico, on June 7, 2025, marking the first international destination from COS. Denver International Airport (DIA) is the only other airport in Colorado that offers international air service.

Beginning in February 2025, Allegiant Airlines will begin new service to Phoenix, Arizona; Santa Ana, California; and Tampa, Florida. In June, American Airlines will resume nonstop service to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport from COS.

Addressing homelessness

In November, the City launched the 2025-2030 Homelessness Response Action Plan, a long-term plan that reflects the community's priorities and outlines 60 key strategies to address homelessness in Colorado Springs.

The plan prioritizes six key focus areas: enforcement and cleanup, street outreach and shelter, homelessness prevention, employment, housing and supportive services and collaborate and public communications. The plan’s priorities focus on both immediate needs and long-term solutions.

Supporting small businesses

The city expanded its services to help unlock economic potential in the community, particularly in support of small businesses.

Eight Economic Development Agreements were approved by city council in 2024, representing a $650 million investment in the community. The city says the agreements are projected to generate $24 million in net city revenue, create 883 new jobs, and retain 228 existing jobs.

The city also hired a small business development administrator, established local business walks to get direct feedback, and launched COS Business Navigator, an online guide with resources for business owners.

Mental health assistance

Earlier this year, the City launched Pikes Peak Rising, a mental health initiative championed by Mayor Yemi’s wife Abbey along with a collaboration of 40 partners.

The effort provides easier access to mental health resources, including the State’s first public web portal for mental health resources.

Enhancing communication with residents

This year, Colorado Springs city leaders worked on enhancing communication and engagement with residents, introducing non-emergency texting services to inform residents of important messages and upcoming events. The city also relaunched COS Weekly, an external newsletter for residents.

A new AI chatbot, AskCOS, was added to the city's website to help answer resident's questions and direct them to available resources.

Through the GoCOS app and webpage, the city resolved more than 36,000 requests from residents over the past year, answering questions and providing efficient city services. The platform helps residents report issues, track their progress, and connect with city staff.