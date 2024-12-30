Skip to Content
Business owners raise awareness over registration that could cost hundreds

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Corporate Transparency Act could soon require hundreds of businesses across southern Colorado to file a Beneficial Ownership Information report (BOIR).

The rule was set to go into effect on January 1, 2025, but the new requirement is being considered in the Fifth Circuit Appeals Court after a challenge that originated in Texas.

The BOIR is a way for business owners to identify everyone who owns a stake in the business.

Some shop owners along Union Ave in Pueblo had no idea about the BOIR and were shocked to find out that if the rule does take effect they could have to pay a pretty penny for each day they fail to comply.

Others say it's best to get the report in while the requirement is in limbo, so you don't get caught off guard, or fined, if it gets approved.

You can find the form here.

