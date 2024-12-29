Skip to Content
Former President Carter dies at 100

Former President Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 100, according to a statement from the Carter Center.
David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
By Stephen Collinson, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 100, according to a statement from the Carter Center.

Carter was the 39th US president, serving one term in office.

The former president began home hospice care in February 2023 after a series of short hospital stays.

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter died on November 19, 2023.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN Newssource

