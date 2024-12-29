Former President Carter dies at 100
By Stephen Collinson, CNN
(CNN) — Former President Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 100, according to a statement from the Carter Center.
Carter was the 39th US president, serving one term in office.
The former president began home hospice care in February 2023 after a series of short hospital stays.
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter died on November 19, 2023.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
