CNN’s top 100 digital stories of 2024
By Marcus Mabry
In 2016, CNN produced a book entitled Unprecedented: The Election That Changed Everything. As we look back on the top 100 stories of 2024 on CNN’s digital platforms, the word unprecedented would seem too overused by now to still be potent … and yet.
Once again, you rewarded CNN’s extraordinary journalism with the largest English-language news audience anywhere on the internet — nearly 150 million users on average each month. More than 48 million users read our Election Night live story, making it our top single piece of content.
Chartbeat announced last week that for the third consecutive year, CNN had the most entries on the analytics company’s roundup of the 100 most engaging stories of 2024. It marks the first time CNN had both the most entries and the No. 1 story on the list.
CNN’s own ranking of top stories this year, based on how many people read, watched or listened to a piece of content, reflects two undeniable realities that are likely to shape our coverage and your world in 2025: 1) Donald Trump and 2) the wide, wild, enticing universe beyond him.
CNN’s journalism was essential in 2024: the debate we hosted between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, but also our investigative reporting into former North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson and our exclusive political coverage.
The president-elect dominated the news in 2024 like no one else, from his historic campaign, assassination attempts against him and comeback from his unprecedented (there it is again) trials and convictions. School shootings and deadly storms seized the nation’s attention as did a CEO’s shocking murder.
But human stories also captured the attention of our massive and diverse global audience. Science inspired awe and wonder. And travel pieces delighted you.
All the while, we offered more news you can use than, well, you could use: The era of freeloading is officially over; Here are the ultraprocessed foods you most need to avoid, according to a 30-year study; These cities are now so expensive they’re considered ‘impossibly unaffordable’; After 155 years, the Campbell Soup company is changing its name; Don’t sit on the toilet for more than 10 minutes, doctors warn.
We will see you right here in 2025, on platforms and in a variety of formats — including video, audio and text — around the world.
- 2024 presidential election results – November 6, 2024
- Trump survives assassination attempt – July 13, 2024
- Hurricane Milton hits Florida – October 9, 2024
- Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs says he is ‘truly sorry’ for physically assaulting Cassie Ventura in 2016 – May 17, 2024
- Baltimore Key Bridge collapses after ship collision – March 26, 2024
- Biden withdraws from the 2024 presidential campaign – July 21, 2024
- Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dies after hotel balcony fall – October 16, 2024
- Trump wins – November 6, 2024
- Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed, naming Prince Andrew and former President Clinton – January 3, 2024
- At least 4 killed in Georgia high school shooting – September 4, 2024
- Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 charges in hush money trial – May 30, 2024
- Second Trump assassination attempt – September 15, 2024
- The 6% commission on buying or selling a home is gone after Realtors association agrees to seismic settlement – March 15, 2024
- UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect charged with murder – December 9, 2024
- Trump safe, two dead after assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally – July 13, 2024
- Where will Hurricane Milton hit? – October 8, 2024
- 14-year-old student suspect in Georgia school shooting that left 4 dead will be booked tonight, officials say – September 4, 2024
- Carnage across Florida after Milton – October 10, 2024
- The CNN debate: Biden has shaky debate showing as Trump repeats falsehoods – June 27, 2024
- Zero calorie sweetener linked to blood clots and risk of heart disease, study finds – August 8, 2024
- Hurricane Helene makes historic landfall – September 26, 2024
- Judge who ordered Trump to pay $454 million says he was ‘accosted’ by lawyer and won’t recuse himself from case – July 25, 2024
- The father of the Georgia school shooting suspect has been arrested and charged, authorities say – September 5, 2024
- CNN political commentator Alice Stewart dies – May 18, 2024
- Gunman at large after UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot in ‘brazen targeted attack,’ police say – December 4, 2024
- The era of freeloading is officially over – August 12, 2024
- He bought a cruise ship on Craigslist and spent over $1 million restoring it. Then his dream sank – September 18, 2024
- Shooting suspect’s mom drove 200 miles to Winder, Georgia, after getting cryptic text the morning of the school attack – September 7, 2024
- Trump wins New Hampshire primary – January 23, 2024
- Earth’s core has slowed so much it’s moving backward, scientists confirm. Here’s what it could mean – July 5, 2024
- Madison, Wisconsin school shooting – December 16, 2024
- ‘She’s pure evil’: Nurse gets life in prison after admitting she intentionally gave patients excess insulin, prosecutors say – May 2, 2024
- Global tech outage – July 19, 2024
- Video captures shooting at Trump rally – July 13, 2024
- An Ohio toddler died after her mom left her home alone while she took a 10-day vacation. A judge called it the ‘ultimate act of betrayal’ – March 20, 2024
- ‘I’m a black NAZI!’: NC GOP nominee for governor made dozens of disturbing comments on porn forum – September 19, 2024
- AT&T says service has been restored after massive, nationwide outage. Authorities are investigating – February 22, 2024
- She hit it off with the guy she met at the bar on vacation. Then he sent her an unexpected text message – August 2, 2024
- Iranian president dies in helicopter crash – May 19, 2024
- Trump safe after being targeted in second apparent assassination attempt – September 15, 2024
- Once celebrated, an inventor’s breakthroughs are now viewed as disasters — and the world is still recovering – May 24, 2024
- Iran launches missile attack on Israel – October 1, 2024
- Takeaways from the ABC presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris – September 10, 2024
- FBI identifies Trump rally shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks – July 14, 2024
- US Army rebukes Trump campaign for incident at Arlington National Cemetery – August 29, 2024
- 1 person dead, more than 20 wounded in shooting following Super Bowl parade – February 14, 2024
- Pelosi privately told Biden polls show he cannot win and will take down the House; Biden responded with defensiveness – July 17, 2024
- Trump and Harris face off in contentious debate – September 10, 2024
- Exclusive: Conservative Republican endorses Harris, calls Trump a threat to democracy – August 19, 2024
- Iran launches barrage of strikes toward Israel live story – April 13, 2024
- Don’t sit on the toilet for more than 10 minutes, doctors warn – November 12, 2024
- Where to watch the total solar eclipse – November 11, 2024
- Martial law reversed in South Korea after president’s surprise decree sent shockwaves – December 3, 2024
- Trump appears at RNC with VP pick JD Vance after assassination attempt – July 15, 2024
- One of the world’s biggest cities may be just months away from running out of water – February 25, 2024
- Suspect in UnitedHealthCare CEO shooting used fake ID and traveled by bus to New York, sources say – December 5, 2024
- After 155 years, the Campbell Soup company is changing its name – September 10, 2024
- Elon Musk publicized the names of government employees he wants to cut. It’s terrifying federal workers – November 27, 2024
- ‘I never got the impression he would self-destruct:’ Friends of suspect in fatal CEO shooting left in shock – December 9, 2024
- Hurricane Milton explodes into a Category 5 on track to Florida Gulf Coast – October 7, 2024
- Total solar eclipse – April 8, 2024
- What happens in the Democratic nomination now that Biden has left the race – June 28, 2024
- These cities are now so expensive they’re considered ‘impossibly unaffordable’ – June 14, 2024
- Pennsylvania state police commissioner reveals stunning details about Trump shooting – July 23, 2024
- Harris and VP pick Walz hold first campaign rally as Democratic ticket – August 6, 2024
- Where Harris’ campaign went wrong – November 6, 2024
- ISIS claims responsibility for attack at Moscow-area concert venue that left at least 60 dead – March 22, 2024
- Trump said he ‘went down’ in helicopter ‘emergency landing’ with former San Francisco mayor, who says it never happened – August 8, 2024
- The Christian reaction to Trump’s Bible endorsement goes deeper than you think – March 28, 2024
- Fresh controversy brews over Trump’s Arlington National Cemetery visit – August 28, 2024
- Here are the ultraprocessed foods you most need to avoid, according to a 30-year study – May 8, 2024
- Dr. Sanjay Gupta: There are still key questions about Trump’s injuries after attempted assassination – July 18, 2024
- El Niño is dead. Here’s what to expect in the coming months – June 13, 2024
- Four friends posed for a photo on vacation in 1972. Over 50 years later, they recreated it – December 2, 2024
- Hurricane Helene kills more than 45 people in five states – September 27, 2024
- Trump unveils the most extreme closing argument in modern presidential history – October 28, 2024
- Apalachee High School shooting – September 5, 2024
- McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to – October 21, 2024
- Backlash over NFL player Harrison Butker’s commencement speech has reached a new level – May 16, 2024
- Harris secures enough delegates to become Democratic nominee – July 22, 2024
- NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was treated for second-degree burns after touching exhaust pipe at campaign event – September 27, 2024
- Surveillance video shows Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs physically assaulting former girlfriend in 2016 – May 17, 2024
- NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother killed in New Jersey crash on the eve of their sister’s wedding – August 30, 2024
- Shooter at Houston megachurch had lengthy criminal history including weapons charges, police say – February 12, 2024
- The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse – March 15, 2024
- UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect fights extradition – December 10, 2024
- There’s another chance to view the stunning northern lights show Sunday night – but not for everyone – May 11, 2024
- High-profile Republicans head for the exits amid House GOP dysfunction – February 19, 2024
- Baltimore Key Bridge collapse aftermath – March 27, 2024
- Catherine, Princess of Wales, announces she has cancer – March 22, 2024
- Killed by a scam: A father took his life after losing his savings to international criminal gangs. He’s not the only one – June 17, 2024
- 4 law enforcement officers were killed in shooting at a home in Charlotte, North Carolina. 4 other officers are hospitalized – April 29, 2024
- Video appears to show suspected Trump shooter on a roof – July 13, 2024
- Trump wants to shut down the Department of Education. Here’s what that could mean – September 20, 2024
- What happens to Trump’s criminal and civil cases now that he’s been reelected – November 6, 2024
- Cargo ship lost power before colliding with Baltimore bridge; 6 presumed dead – March 26, 2024
- Hezbollah vows retaliation against Israel for deadly pager explosions – September 17, 2024
- Calls grow for South Korea’s president to resign after martial law chaos – December 4, 2024
- Trump is unable to make $464 million bond in civil fraud case, his lawyers tell court – March 18, 2024
- 4 charts show how early voting went in the US – October 23, 2024
