Woman wanted for theft from Pueblo Rescue Mission surrenders after evading police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A woman wanted on a felony warrant for theft from the Pueblo Rescue Mission is now in custody after she voluntarily surrendered at the Pueblo Police Department, police say.

KRDO13 first broke this story in September, when leadership at the Pueblo Rescue Mission told us they'd uncovered evidence of financial misconduct by one of their senior employees.

A statement from Executive Director of the Pueblo Rescue Mission Joshua Lane confirmed that an internal investigation found the then-unnamed employee had taken funds directly from several residents at the mission.

55-year-old Lorie Arabie was subsequently fired by the shelter.

On Dec. 13, after a four-month investigation into the alleged misconduct, Pueblo Police obtained an arrest warrant for Arabie and asked the public for assistance in locating her.

Nearly two weeks later on Dec. 26, Lorie turned herself in to authorities. Pueblo Police say Arabie has since been booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center.