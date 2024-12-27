Former Pine Creek quarterback killed at 27 in Florida hunting accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Tommy Lazzaro, a Monument native and former Pine Creek High School quarterback, is dead after a hunting accident in Florida, Central Michigan University (CMU) announced. He was serving as a sergeant for the U.S. Army.

According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at Eglin Air Force Base on Sunday, Dec. 22. Lazzaro was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said early evidence indicated a tragic hunting accident was the cause of his death. All parties involved remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

Lazzaro guided Pine Creek High School to its first two state football championships in 2013 and 2014.

He also set school records during his time as quarterback, with 3,340 yards passing and 37 touchdown passes. Lazzaro led the Eagles to conference championships in all three seasons he participated in, including a 24-game winning streak.

Lazzaro played one season at Dodge City Community College, where he led the team to a program-best 9-3 record while throwing for 2,237 yards and completing 57.5 percent of his passes and 14 touchdowns with five rushing touchdowns, CMU said.

Lazzaro then continued his academic at athletic career as the starting QB at Central Michigan University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business and helped lead CMU to the MAC Championship in 2019.

"When we took over the program, Tommy was truly our leader in so many ways," former CMU head coach Jim McElwain said in a CMU memorial post. "CMU Football was blessed to have him and will always remember him for all he did for many of us. He will be missed by all of the Chippewas."

At the end of his playing career, he joined the U.S. Army, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. He had since climbed up the ranks to Sergeant.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28 at the Emerald Coast Funeral Home in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, with the service scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.