El Paso County nonprofit awarded funding for equine welfare initiatives

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Friday, the Office of Governor Polis announced ten applicants who will receive a total of $200,000 to help improve the lives of domestic horses across Colorado.

The Mustang Ambassador Program of El Paso County is one of the ten organizations receiving funding, according to state officials.

“From helping our farmers and ranchers to guiding outdoor enthusiasts through our iconic landscapes, horses and donkeys play an important role in Colorado life. This support will help improve the welfare of these animals through outreach and helping horses and donkeys get the emergency and veterinary care they need,” said Governor Polis in a release.

According to officials, the funding will be used for equine welfare projects to support education, outreach, and veterinary services. The equine initiatives include those for domestic horses, burros, donkeys, or mules.

“This funding will help the grantees enhance education and outreach activities, provide critical emergency care and veterinary services, and support shelters dedicated to Colorado’s domestic equine population,” said Joe Stafford, Director of the Colorado Division of Animal Welfare in a release. “By focusing financial support on these vital areas, these grants can make a significant impact in helping ensure that every equine in Colorado receives the care and support they deserve.”