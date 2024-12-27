Colorado’s hands-free law takes effect Jan. 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Starting Jan. 1, 2025, drivers will not be allowed to use a cell phone while driving, but they can use hands-free accessories.

The law expands on existing rules against texting and driving, but now drivers will not be allowed have a cell phone in their hand for other purposes, like using a phone for voice calls or navigation.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says penalties for violating the law start with a $75 fine and two license suspension points for the first offense. Repeat offenders face higher fines and more license points.

CDOT officials are asking drivers to use hands-free technology, like Bluetooth or dashboard mounts.

While there is not a grace period for tickets, CDOT says a first offense will be waived if proof of purchasing a hands-free accessory is provided.