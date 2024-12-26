Rocky Ford officer faces skull fracture, severe face injuries after alleged attack by suspect

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KRDO) - The Rocky Ford Police Department (RFPD) says one of their officers is recovering from a skull fracture and severe facial injuries after a suspect allegedly attacked him.

On Dec. 23, police say Officer Mark Montano was dispatched to Locust Avenue for a domestic disturbance.

When he arrived, RFPD says the officer attempted to arrest the suspect, 22-year-old Adam Apodaca, for False Imprisonment, Harassment and Child Abuse.

Police say while attempting to take Apodaca into custody, he allegedly violently attacked Officer Montano, leaving him with severe injuries.

RFPD says an arrest warrant was issued and Apodaca was later taken into custody and charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder in the 1st Degree of a Peace Officer, First Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest, False Imprisonment, and Criminal Attempt to Disarm a Peace Officer.

RFPD says Officer Montano is recovering at home with family.