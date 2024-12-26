El Paso Co. deputies locate dead body tied to missing persons case

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A dead body has now been located, and El Paso County deputies say they believe its tied to a missing persons case.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, deputies were called to the Cimarron Hills area, where they say there were large quantities of blood throughout a home.

Deputies say as a result of the call, they learned 46-year-old John Rankin Morris and 37-year-old Stephen Walker were missing.

Walker's family says both Walker and Morris lived together at the residence, which is a sober living home. For the past week, Walker's family has been begging for answers and hoping the men can be located.

"I'm just I'm everybody's stressed that we're worried. We want to find them. We want some type of closure, looking for some type of answers…. Answers," said Jacqueline Willis, Walker's stepmother.

Stephen Walker (Source: Leona Neely)

On Dec. 23, police requested the public's assistance in locating a car tied to their missing persons case: a 2013 Audi A4 4-door with a Colorado license plate reading MYZFYT. Walker's family says the car belonged to him.

In the latest turn of events, we now know Park County deputies were called out for a welfare check on Dec. 24 to another residence off Campfire Road.

About a 1/2 mile away from the home, deputies say they found a car matching the description of the Audi. Inside the home, they found a deceased man. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has yet to announce an ID for the body.

However, they say they learned a woman who lived in the home, Hailey Cole, had "indirect ties" to Morris and Walker's missing person's case.

Hailey Cole (Source: EPSO)

Deputies say they're now looking for her, as well as a blue 1994 Ford F-150 pickup truck with a distinct “HUNTER” sticker on the left fender. Deputies say the truck could be en route to Mississippi.

Morris, who was originally reported missing with Walker, is now being called a person of interest in the case. Police say both he and Cole should be considered armed and dangerous.

Johnny Rankin Morris (Source: EPSO)

While it's still unclear whose blood was found at the home in Cimmaron Hills, or whose body was found in a home in Park County, Walker's family is holding out hope that their son will be found unharmed.

"I'm heartbroken right now that my son. I want to know that he's even if I don't talk to him every day, I still want to know that he's safe."

Stephen Walker, right (Source: Leona Neely)

Stephen Walker, 37, is described as an adult male, 5’11”, 160 lbs., with tan skin, black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his right arm. Mr. Walker is missing under suspicious circumstances.

Johnny Rankin Morris, 46, is described as an adult male, 5’9”, 150 lbs., Caucasian, with short-cut brown and grey hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo on his right ear. Morris is a person of interest.

Hailey Diane Cole, 43, is described as an adult female, 5’5”, 145 lbs., Caucasian, brown (medium length), and blue eyes. Cole is a person of interest.

Those who may have information or who may have seen the missing F-150 pickup truck are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Regional Communications Center non-emergent line at 719-390-5555.

Morris and Cole are considered armed and dangerous. If you see them, deputies say you should call 911.