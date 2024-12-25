Salvation Army hosts Christmas Day Community Meal

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On December 25, 2024, the Salvation Army served up warm meals to community members in four different locations across the Pikes Peak Region.

Jorge Granados is a chef at the Colorado Cafe with the Salvation Army. He says across all locations they were expected to serve more than 2,000 meals. Granados says that weeks of preparations go into making this event a possibility.

He says all the hard work ahead of the holidays is always well worth it in the end.

"It is worth it. I love what we do. I love the community that comes and supports us. And it's just a blessing to be part of it. I mean, not just because I work here, but just to see, everybody's willing to give their time on Christmas to come and help the community out," shared Granados.

After working as a chef with the organization for four years, Granados, says the most rewarding part is seeing the Colorado Springs community give up their time on Christmas day to serve others.

"Here in Colorado Springs, the community is so giving and so loving that they give of themselves to make this happen for those that don't have. And that is just amazing to see," said Granados.

Guests like Ron Jiron applaud Chef Granados and others with the organization for the amazing work they do to put on the event. Jiron's favorite part of the event is seeing all the friendly faces. He even got to reconnect with some from past holidays.

"Well, I met them here. I met them here, for Thanksgiving dinner. And then we came back for Christmas. So it's a good group of people," said Jiron.

He's thankful for the opportunity to go and recommends it to anyone who needs a place, family support or just some communication with others in the community.

"You know, I'm from the Springs. I've been here a long time. I have a sister that, I just can't locate, and, So this is just good to be around, people in general," shared Jiron.

The Salvation Army says all meals were served to attendees free of charge.