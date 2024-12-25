Events to kick off Hanukkah celebrations in Colo. Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Temple Shalom will host a community candle-lighting ceremony to welcome the Festival of Hanukkah.

The candle lighting is set for 6 p.m. at 1523 E Monument St. and will be led by Rabbi Jay Sherwood.

It will include traditional Hanukkah songs and the lighting of the first candle of the festival. Participants are encouraged to bring their own Hanukkah Menorah to fill the room with festival light.

On Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, the Chabad of Colorado Springs Jewish Community will host the annual Menorah Lighting. The event is set for 5 p.m. at 6062 Hollow Tree Ct.

There will be latkes, donuts and an Israeli buffet. There will also be a giant chocolate coin drop from a fire truck. The event will be filled with music and festivities. The Menorah Lighting also features a dreidel craft for the kiddos! The event is free for all attendees.

The Rabbi says City leaders will be in attendance, along with local church leaders to celebrate with the Jewish Community.

You can follow along with the Chabad of Colorado Springs Jewish Community for other Hanukkah events. Those include an upcoming menorah lighting at Pikes Peak, that will take place on either Monday, Dec. 30, or Tuesday, Dec. 31.