Adams County parents charged with child abuse, after 1-month-old baby found alone at intersection

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Adam's County Sheriffs say that two parents are now in custody after allegedly leaving their baby alone within a Denver intersection on Christmas morning.

Deputies say that they arrested 42-year-old Jarvis Sims and 33-year-old Christina Thurman after they were called out to 7490 Pecos Street in the heart of downtown Denver, for a one-month-old baby boy, who was left in the median wearing only a diaper and sitting in a car seat/carrier.

The arrests followed several hours of following tips and information that deputies could gather, ultimately tracking down the biological parents of the boy.

As of Wednesday morning, the baby was being observed at Children’s Hospital out of precaution.

According to their Facebook post about the incident, the Adam's County Sheriffs expressed thanks to the community members who quickly sprang into action to spread the word, and helped share helpful information.