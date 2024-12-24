Pueblo Police investigating suspicious death

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Police say they are currently investigating a suspicious death.

A heavy law enforcement presence took to the Northside neighborhood near 24th Street and Main.

According to the department, they were dispatched to the 2300 block of Main Street at around 11:18 a.m.

Pueblo Police Department’s Special Victims Unit and Crime Scene Investigations team are on scene.

The coroner's office has not yet released the name of the deceased.

Details are very limited at this time, but this article may be updated. A KRDO13 crew is on scene working to learn more.