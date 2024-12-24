Here’s what Colorado Springs restaurants will be open on Christmas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A lot of restaurants close on Christmas, but people in Colorado Springs aren't completely out of luck if they're looking for a bite to eat.

KRDO13 has reached out to several businesses to check and see which ones will be open.

Here's a look at what's available:

Black Bear Diner (Fountain, Academy, and Garden of the Gods locations)

Homa at Kinship Landing

Fortezza at Flying Horse

Burrowing Owl

Alchemy

Little Nepal (8th Street location and Flintridge Drive location)

Coal Mine Dragon

Wackadoo Brewing (will be serving a free meal at 1 p.m.; anyone is welcome)

Luchals Fountain (is also hosting Christmas karaoke at 7 p.m.)

Chain restaurants (call to confirm as these may vary by franchisee):

Macaroni Grill

Red Lobster

IHOP

Fogo de Chao

Hooters

Do you own a local restaurant that is open on Christmas and want to be added to this list? Email celeste.springer@krdo.com.