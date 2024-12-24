Here’s what Colorado Springs restaurants will be open on Christmas
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A lot of restaurants close on Christmas, but people in Colorado Springs aren't completely out of luck if they're looking for a bite to eat.
KRDO13 has reached out to several businesses to check and see which ones will be open.
Here's a look at what's available:
- Black Bear Diner (Fountain, Academy, and Garden of the Gods locations)
- Homa at Kinship Landing
- Fortezza at Flying Horse
- Burrowing Owl
- Alchemy
- Little Nepal (8th Street location and Flintridge Drive location)
- Coal Mine Dragon
- Wackadoo Brewing (will be serving a free meal at 1 p.m.; anyone is welcome)
- Luchals Fountain (is also hosting Christmas karaoke at 7 p.m.)
Chain restaurants (call to confirm as these may vary by franchisee):
- Macaroni Grill
- Red Lobster
- IHOP
- Fogo de Chao
- Hooters
Do you own a local restaurant that is open on Christmas and want to be added to this list? Email celeste.springer@krdo.com.