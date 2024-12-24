Skip to Content
Here’s what Colorado Springs restaurants will be open on Christmas

today at 2:50 PM
Published 2:44 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A lot of restaurants close on Christmas, but people in Colorado Springs aren't completely out of luck if they're looking for a bite to eat.

KRDO13 has reached out to several businesses to check and see which ones will be open.

Here's a look at what's available:

  • Black Bear Diner (Fountain, Academy, and Garden of the Gods locations)
  • Homa at Kinship Landing
  • Fortezza at Flying Horse
  • Burrowing Owl
  • Alchemy
  • Little Nepal (8th Street location and Flintridge Drive location)
  • Coal Mine Dragon
  • Wackadoo Brewing (will be serving a free meal at 1 p.m.; anyone is welcome)
  • Luchals Fountain (is also hosting Christmas karaoke at 7 p.m.)

Chain restaurants (call to confirm as these may vary by franchisee):

  • Macaroni Grill
  • Red Lobster
  • IHOP
  • Fogo de Chao
  • Hooters

Do you own a local restaurant that is open on Christmas and want to be added to this list? Email celeste.springer@krdo.com.

