CDPHE temporarily suspends water testing at state lab after second chemist found manipulating data

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced it will be temporarily suspending water testing at the State Laboratory after an investigation revealed a second chemist manipulated water quality control data.

This new case was discovered while the agency was investigating another chemist's work in the state water lab, which CDPHE said was found to have been intentionally manipulated. According to our Denver news partners, the investigation led to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) revoking a testing certification for the lab.

Both instances of data manipulation contributed to lapses in testing for certain metals in water, CDPHE said.

“The integrity of our laboratory operations is our top priority,” said Dr. Ned Calonge, chief medical officer. “We are taking swift and decisive action to address this issue, including fully evaluating the culture and practices of the lab.”

CDPHE first noted issues in data in December of last year. However, the agency didn't inform the federal government until April, and it took even longer for news of the manipulation to reach the public.

The second chemist has been placed on administrative leave, CDPHE said. The first was placed on leave in February before ultimately retiring in May.

The agency said suspending the lab's water testing was done as a precautionary measure. Now, CDPHE says it will be temporarily outsourcing its water sampling to commercial, accredited laboratories, while time-sensitive and in-progress samples are completed under the direct supervision of the Chemistry Program Manager.

According to our Denver news partners, the data manipulation may impact as many as 3% of the state's 2,000 public water systems. At this time, there is no evidence of an imminent threat to public health, CDPHE said.

The agency is now working closely with the EPA to determine next steps.