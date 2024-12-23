Skip to Content
Pueblo Zoo reopens after hours-long closure due to a wild coyote on zoo grounds

today at 2:43 PM
Published 3:02 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Zoo was closed Monday morning due to a wild and "sickly" coyote that made its way onto zoo grounds.

Around 8 a.m. Monday morning, the zoo said they would be on a two-hour delay due to a safety/technical issue. Just before noon, the zoo said their crews were still working to resolve the public safety issue but that all zoo animals and staff were safe.

At approximately 1 p.m., the zoo said they had reopened and ElectriCritters was still on for Monday night. At this time the zoo also explained that the closure was due to a "sickly, wild coyote" that had made its way onto zoo grounds. No zoo animals or people were harmed.

The zoo did not specify if the coyote was removed or left the property on its own.

