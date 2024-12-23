Skip to Content
Pueblo County Coroner identifies victims of fatal crash into backyards on Pueblo Blvd.

KRDO
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Two people died in a single-vehicle crash last Thursday along N. Pueblo Blvd. in Pueblo. The coroner has now identified them.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), in the early morning hours of Dec. 19, an SUV crashed along N. Pueblo Blvd. a three-block stretch of Pueblo Blvd. between O'Neal Avenue and Vinewood Lane was closed that morning just after 5 a.m.

The PPD said an SUV was found on its side in a backyard, with four people inside. According to police, the driver failed to navigate a curve, crashed into a guardrail, and then crashed through parts of three backyards along Pueblo Blvd.

The Pueblo County Coroner has identified 25-year-old David Anthony Caporicci and 26-year-old Daren Gabriel Elizondo as the two people who died due to injuries sustained in the crash. The two other occupants of the vehicle were sent to the hospital in unknown condition.

