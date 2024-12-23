Justice Department chooses Pueblo as one of five new sites nationwide for public safety program

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Justice Department recently announced the addition of Pueblo as one of five new sites to the National Public Safety Partnership (PSP), an initiative designed to improve safety and reduce violence in areas experiencing elevated crime rates.

PSP, which is administered by the Office of Justice Programs’ Bureau of Justice Assistance, will work to provide Pueblo with training, technical assistance and a wide range of targeted violence reduction resources, the city of Pueblo said.

“This is just another example of how we are trying different strategies, combined with good old fashioned police work, to make a difference,” Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller said. “I am excited as we develop and share more about this incredible opportunity in the coming months.”

Among the other cities selected are DeKalb County, Georgia; Seattle, Washington; Springfield, Massachusetts; and Tampa, Florida. Through the PSP program, the DOJ collaborates with jurisdictions of different sizes and diverse needs to address each site’s most pressing public safety challenges.

The program focuses on eight core areas: community engagement, constitutional policing, crime analysis, criminal justice collaboration, federal partnerships, gun violence, investigations, and technology.

"This is a unique opportunity to see how other cities focus on addressing similar issues and to have support from the DOJ," said Mayor of Pueblo Heather Graham. "We’ll be able to work collaboratively with in our own Pueblo Police Department and alongside the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, and other community partners to address violent crime in Pueblo.”

The Pueblo Police Department said it will include several partners in its PSP work, including the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, FBI, and US Attorney’s Office.

“The selection of Pueblo to participate in the National Public Safety Partnership program is another recognition of the work Chief Noeller and his team are doing to combat and prevent violent crime in Pueblo,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek. “The FBI has and will continue to work with our partners in Pueblo to identify and remove the drivers of violence in the community.”

This year, the Justice Department celebrated the 10th anniversary of the National Public Safety Partnership. A total of 67 cities have participated in PSP to date.

For more information about the partnership, visit nationalpublicsafetypartnership.org.