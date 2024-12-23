Skip to Content
Fire breaks out at Antero Apartments in Colorado Springs

By
today at 8:56 PM
Published 7:59 PM

Firefighters reported smoke and flames when called to an apartment complex in southeast Colorado Springs on Monday evening.

It broke out around 7:30pm at the Antero Apartments on Michelle Court, near Fountain and Murray.

Crews initially reported the fire coming from an upper floor unit, then said it has spread to the attic space above it.

Firefighters declared the fire under control around 8:40pm.

According to a spokesperson, 2 people will be displaced, and the Red Cross was contacted to assist them.

None of the residents nor any firefighters were hurt.

The cause remains under investigation.

