EPC Sheriff's Office attempting to locating vehicle connnected to missing persons case

today at 5:40 PM
Published 5:47 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On December 19, 2024, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) received a call from a residence in the 1800 block of Pima Road in the Cimarron Hills area of unincorporated El Paso County.

Deputies responded to the residence and began an investigation.

According to EPCSO, deputies took missing person reports for two adult males, 46-year-old John Rankin Morris and 37-year-old Stephen Walker.

EPCSO is requesting community members' assistance in locating a vehicle of interest in the case.

The vehicle is a black 2013 Audi A4- 4-door, with standard silver trim and wheels, Colorado license plate: MYZFYT

If community members have information regarding this incident or the vehicle in question, they are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.

No further information is available at this time.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

