Sports Extra: Amyah Allen Moore, UCCS point guard, and mom

Sports are about family. That's especially true for UCCS point guard Amyah Moore Allen. She comes from a tight-knit family, and has found a special sense of community on the women's basketball team. One of the key members of the Mountain Lions is the most important person in the world to their starting point guard; her daughter Leiliana.

"It's actually really special seeing her be so happy for me completing my dream," Amyah said after UCCS defeated Texas- Permian Basin. "Just seeing her want to do what I'm doing. She always says, 'Oh, I play basketball,' and it just gives me more motivation to keep doing what I'm doing. She loves it and I love it too."

Leiliana is already learning how to dribble, and still trying to get the ball above the rim as a shooter.

She attends practice with her mom, and goes to the games with grandpa; watching her mom dominate.

"She's an energy giver. She makes everyone happy here," says forward Maison White. "We love having her around. It's honestly so exciting to see her grow up around basketball, and especially with her mom. That's her biggest role model, honestly. She looks up to her mom, and she loves basketball because of Amyah."

"I just feel like she gives our team a lot of energy and good smiles," Amyah says. "It shows me that they love her as much as I love her."

Being a college athlete is a ton of work; tack on mom duty, and it’s even more work. But for Amyah, it’s not work to make it work.

"It's not hard for me to do something that I love," Amyah says. "I love being her mother, and I love basketball. So it's like it really balances out."

Just like her mom, Leiliana has a love for basketball early. The two grow their bond over the game they love.

"I can't wait to be a parent in the stands and watch my baby, instead of being on the court," Amyah says. "I mean, if we can be like LeBron and Bronny, and be on the court together, that would be perfect."

"I'm enjoying every moment of it because you never know when it's going to end, and I honestly don't want it to end too soon. So I'm trying to take every moment in and cherish it with my heart."