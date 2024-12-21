Some raise flooding concerns over $20M housing project for displaced educators

By ‘A’ali’i Dukelow

MAUI, Hawai’i (KITV) — Longtime Maui resident Hans Michael has a farm in Kanaha Valley near Lahainaluna High School.

Michael’s farm is also below the site for a $20 million, 47-unit rental housing project.

The Department of Education announced the plan in November, saying the homes are meant to ease housing challenges for educators that were exacerbated by Maui’s wildfires.

According to the DOE, a third of its 305 employees in the area were displaced because of the fires.

But Michael and area representative Elle Cochran want to see a flood and drainage plan for the project, because they say any runoff from the homes would go directly onto Michael’s property.

“I’m not against housing, any type of teacher, any type of affordable housing whatsoever. Completely, 100 percent for it. But I’m not willing to put people in harm’s way,” Cochran shared.

In response to the concerns, the DOE reported the project is currently in the design phase and will ensure that any potential drainage or runoff issues are resolved before implementation.

Michael hopes the DOE will iron out any possible kinks so the project does not impact his farm.

“I cannot let that happen because I have kids, grandkids here on Maui, who would like to make use of this land sometime in the future,” Michael added.

The DOE has projected the first units would be available by July and the entire development should be completed in the spring of 2026.

