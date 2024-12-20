Warming Up!

Rest of Today: Temps will be well into the 60's by the afternoon before cooling off into the 40's after sunset.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows in the 20's to low 30's with clear skies and calm winds

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the

WEEKEND: Warm and dry weekend ahead with temps ~ 20° above normal on Saturday. Saturday will feature partly sunny with highs in the upper 50's and Sunday in the mid-low 60's

NEXT WEEK: Slightly cooler by Monday and through Wednesday although still trending above average in the upper 40's to low 50's with partly cloudy skies. Pattern Change likely Christmas night-Day after with the chance for rain/snow. Timing still subject to fluctuate. Stay tuned!