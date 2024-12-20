Skip to Content
News

Warming Up!

KRDO
By
New
Published 1:48 PM

Rest of Today: Temps will be well into the 60's by the afternoon before cooling off into the 40's after sunset.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows in the 20's to low 30's with clear skies and calm winds

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the

WEEKEND: Warm and dry weekend ahead with temps ~ 20° above normal on Saturday. Saturday will feature partly sunny with highs in the upper 50's and Sunday in the mid-low 60's

NEXT WEEK: Slightly cooler by Monday and through Wednesday although still trending above average in the upper 40's to low 50's with partly cloudy skies. Pattern Change likely Christmas night-Day after with the chance for rain/snow. Timing still subject to fluctuate. Stay tuned!

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content