Holiday travel delays possible at COS & DIA amid looming government shutdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado airports are preparing for an influx of holiday travelers. Meanwhile, a looming government shutdown could cause some delays.

Congress faces a deadline Friday, when the current government funding extension expires, to pass a new bill before a government shutdown begins at midnight.

TSA Administrator, David Pekoske, posted on X saying “about 59,000 of the agency’s 62,000+ employees are considered essential and would continue working without pay in the event of a shutdown.”

That leaves 3,000+ TSA employees nationwide that could be off the clock during one of the busiest travel times of the year if a government shutdown occurs.

We’ve reached out to the TSA regional media spokesperson for Colorado to see how many of those non-essential TSA workers are employed at DIA and COS airports. We’re still waiting to hear back.

“While our personnel are prepared to handle high volumes of travelers and ensure safe travel, please be aware that an extended shutdown could mean longer wait times at airports,” Pekoske wrote in his X post.

KRDO crews plan to speak with officials at COS Airport Friday afternoon about how the airport plans to navigate the holidays given so much uncertainty about TSA staffing.

We’ve also contacted DIA to see what impacts that airport expects if the government shuts down. We’ll update this story as soon as we get a response.

“The stopgap spending plan negotiated between House Republicans and Democrats to avoid a government shutdown [appeared] to be dead two days before the deadline after it was condemned by President-elect Donald Trump,” according to the ABC News.

"Republicans must GET SMART and TOUGH,” a statement from Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance reads. “If Democrats threaten to shut down the government unless we give them everything they want, then CALL THEIR BLUFF.”

