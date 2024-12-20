Governor Polis announces clemency for 26 people

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - On Friday, Governor Jared Polis announced that he has granted clemency to 26 individuals. This includes four commutations and 22 pardons.

According to a release from Polis' office, the governor granted commutations to Victor Clark, Travis Colvin, Rudy Giron, and Ronald Janoushek.

Pardons were granted to Mary Arneson, Cheryl Mohan-Athey, Isaac Badgerow, Wayne Balis, Johnny Bishop, Rachel Byers, Jeffrey Davies, Darrell Drewer, Kent Frisbie, Shawn Gilley, Buck Glanz, Gregory (Clay) Gordon, Tyler Green, Randy Guthridge, Christopher Hall, Ryan Hanscom, Michael Lovette, Steve Salazar, Brian Valish, Steven Venable, Ronnie West Jr., and Mark Young.

You can read the governor's Executive Orders and Clemency Letters at these links.

In 2019, Governor Polis re-created the Executive Clemency Advisory Board. The Board reviews clemency applications and makes recommendations to the Governor regarding commutations and pardons.