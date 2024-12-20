Skip to Content
CSPD: Teen last seen Friday evening on norhteast side of town

Christopher Madrigal
CSPD
Christopher Madrigal
By
New
today at 10:14 PM
Published 10:25 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the community for help locating 13-year-old Christopher Madrigal.

According to CSPD, Christopher was last seen around 6:15 p.m. in the 7100 block of Silver Buckle Drive. He is described as 5'7", 115 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with large white lettering in the middle. He was also wearing black pants with trim on the sides.

If you have seen or know of Christopher’s location, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

