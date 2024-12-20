Businesses in Colorado Springs raise concern over TikTok ban

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As the clock ticks down on a potential ban on TikTok, content creators in Colorado Springs are trying to figure out what could be next for them.

Even though they can still turn to Instagram, they tell KRDO13 that TikTok's algorithm makes it easier for businesses and content creators to be discovered.

"It would basically be like starting over again," said Alexis Sherril, a TikTok creator.

Sherril says she's been creating content for years, slowly but surely building an audience across platforms.

"I just got monetized on TikTok this year and I made a good chunk of money from just one or two videos," she said.

Her videos have actually launched her career helping other businesses with social media, and she credits the algorithm unique to TikTok.

"TikTok really is more curated for finding new people, finding new things, and so you're always being shown to new people," Sherril said. "I have videos that people are watching that I made months ago that they're still getting likes, they're still getting comments on because it's continuously being pushed out to new people."

TikTok's ban in the U.S. is scheduled for Jan. 19. If that happens, users will no longer be able to download the app. If someone already has the app on their phone, they no longer would be able to download updates.