United Airlines announces new routes out of DIA, including nonstop flights to Rome

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Today officials with the Denver International Airport announced that United Airlines is bringing new routes their way.

Starting May 1, 2025, United will have nonstop routes from Denver to Rome (FCO). It will be Denver's first-ever nonstop flight to the destination, according to officials.

“I am elated to announce Denver’s first nonstop flight to Rome, a destination Denverites have craved for quite some time,” Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said in a press release. “This will be a direct link between our vibrant city and Italy, one of the most iconic destinations in the world. United’s new nonstop route will both strengthen our global connections and open a wealth of opportunities for tourism, business and cultural exchange.”

On May 15, the airline will also launch flights to Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada (YQR).

In terms of domestic flights, officials say they are beginning service to Peoria, Illinois (PIA), Buffalo, New York (BUF), Redding, California (RDD), and Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM). Those will begin right around Memorial Day, with the exception of the PIA route which will begin service in late March.

Airport officials say across the board, travelers will have access to nonstop service to 33 international destinations, which is the most in DIA history.