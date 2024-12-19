Second hiker found dead on Boulder’s Flatirons this week

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) - The body of a hiker who was reported overdue was recovered Wednesday near the Third Flatiron, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

There have now been two deaths on the Flatirons this week.

According to our news partners in Denver, the 27-year-old hiker was last known to be "scrambling" near the Third Flatiron on Tuesday and failed to return home. The sheriff's office said they found the hiker's vehicle near the Gregory Canyon trailhead and used drones to locate the man's body in a remote area.

On Monday, the body of a 42-year-old man was found on a ledge after he failed to return from a hike near the Second Flatiron.