Gov. Polis and CPW announce release of 2025 – 2029 Statewide Outdoor Recreation Plan

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - On Thursday, Governor Jared Polis and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced the release of the 2025 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP).

The SCORP "outlines a path to ensure Colorado’s exceptional outdoor experiences remain world-class for current and future generations."

In a joint release from the Governor's Office and CPW, Polis said, “Outdoor recreation is a major economic driver in Colorado and this report shows just how big of an impact outdoor recreation has, supporting 40,000 jobs and generating billions in revenue. This plan lays out a strategic path forward to ensure that everyone can enjoy our great outdoors while building on this economic success. Through this plan, CPW and our administration will continue to improve recreational opportunities that ensure Coloradans and visitors are able to enjoy our world-class outdoors and beautiful landscapes while conserving our resources for future generations.”

According to the report, outdoor recreation in 2023 generated $65.8 billion in economic output; $36.5 billion in GDP (8.5% of the entire state GDP); supported 404,000 jobs (12.5% of the labor force); and generated $11.2 billion in local, state, and federal tax revenue.

According to the release, 479 land managers participated in a survey earlier this year representing local parks, open space, and state and federal public lands. According to the survey, land managers identified trails as a top priority, including the need to invest in maintenance, development of new trails, and connections for existing trails through loops and networks. Managers also identified visitor safety, the need for improved access and infrastructure for Americans with disabilities, and the need for more capacity and funding for management and infrastructure, the release said.

The release also said priorities presented in the 2025 SCORP include strategies call out building a stewardship ethic, integrating climate resilience into recreation planning and management, and building capacity for government and nongovernmental organizations that provide for and support outdoor recreation in Colorado.

“With this statewide plan, Colorado Parks and Wildlife conducted extensive research and stakeholder engagement in order to better understand how outdoor recreation resources meet the needs of Coloradans, as well as the challenges and opportunities faced by land managers,” said CPW Director Jeff Davis. “As the 2025 SCORP confirms, outdoor recreation is essential to Colorado's economy and quality of life and CPW looks forward to putting this plan into action to ensure that recreation remains outstanding for future generations.”

To read the full SCORP, visit cpw.state.co.us/plans-and-reports.