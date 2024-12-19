Skip to Content
Car flips, catches on fire at North Academy and North Carefree

CSFD
By
Published 8:55 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is working a major crash at North Academy and North Carefree.

Officials say a car had flipped on it's side, and one person was trapped inside.

According to CSFD, the person who was entrapped has been transported to the hospital. Another person involved has also been taken to the hospital.

There was an engine fire, but it was taken out by Good Samaritans with a fire extinguisher before CSFD arrived, according to the department.

Celeste Springer

