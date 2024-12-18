Pueblo Police Department officer under criminal investigation for official misconduct

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A Pueblo Police Department (PPD) officer has resigned following the launch of an administrative and criminal investigation.

Officer Bryan Gonzalez is currently under criminal investigation for first-degree official misconduct, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

The criminal investigation is ongoing and will be sent to the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office for review. As of right now, no criminal charges have been filed pending that review.

The administrative investigation was completed and will be sent to Colorado POST for review, according to PPD.

KRDO13 is working to confirm details of the officer's administrative and criminal investigation. For now, the city has no further comment.

PPD confirmed the officer resigned in lieu of termination.