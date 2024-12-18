Over $20,000 in vandalism damage, Manitou Springs Police launch investigation

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Manitou Springs Police are calling on the public for help in hopes of any leads to help curb a recent wave of vandalism.

Officers estimate that the city and its business owners have spent more than $20,000 this year on repairing the damage.

Not only is it an eyesore, but in some cases it can lead directly to safety hazards.

Cyndi Fallon is the owner of Piramide/Dragonfly of Colorado, a local business in Manitou Springs. She says this is an issue she's never seen to this magnitude in her 40 years of owning a business in the town, "It's been a problem in the past. I haven't seen it so much on street signs like you showed me today."

On Wednesday, the Manitou Springs Police Department shared photos of illegal graffiti sprayed on road signs, mail boxes, and even city directories.

They say it's not just about the clean up costs. Police worry about graffiti covering up important road signs which can put drivers and pedestrians at risk.

As police continue to investigate the acts, Fallon believes the criminals behind it should have to clean it up.

She also sees how it could be turned into something positive, "Perhaps the city could turn this around. If they're young people into an art, maybe find a place where it's appropriate to do some spray painting and maybe something creative could happen from it."

Police are asking residents and business owners to review their surveillance video.

If you happen to see graffiti, you're asked to take pictures and send it to Manitou Springs Police Dispatch at 719-390-5555. They add to not report graffiti incidents through SeeClickFix, as direct reporting will help expedite the investigation.