Kids get free admission to Denver Zoo for the remainder of December

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance (DCZA) announced they are kicking off "Kids Free December."

From now until Dec. 31, kids can get free admission into the Denver Zoo. The promotion is available for all kids 15 and under.

Calm and seasonally mild weather is expected this week and next, and the DCZA says they expect it to be an excellent time for families to visit the zoo over holiday break.

The Denver Zoo is open every day besides Christmas from 10 a.m. to to 5 p.m.

For those 16 and older, tickets are $15.75 with a special discounted price of $13.65 for seniors ages 65 and up.