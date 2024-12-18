Company behind Ford Amphitheater announces plans to expand to other states, open four new venues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – VENU, the company behind the Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, has announced plans to expand to new states, opening four new entertainment facilities within the next few years.

The company says they were driven by a "fan-founded and fan-owned model" to open new locations in the Dallas and Tulsa markets, with two new locations coming to both Texas and Oklahoma.

Each of the new VENU facilities is projected to host between 40 to 50 shows annually and generate over $750 million in annual revenue for the corporation.

VENU was founded in 2017 by Colorado Springs entrepreneur J.W. Roth, who began with Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern and The Hall at Bourbon Brothers before expanding to Gainesville, Georgia.

But the biggest move for the corporation came when it opened Ford Amphitheater in August. The 80,000-seat venue sits on the north side of Colorado Springs.

When its new venues are operational, VENU said it will boast a total inventory of 80,000 more seats across five new major markets.



The company said it expects to announce additional entertainment complexes soon.

Details on the announced venues