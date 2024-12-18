Colorado Universal Preschool registration opens for 2025-2026 school year

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado families can now apply for the state's Universal Preschool Program for the 2025-2026 school year.

The program, which all children in Colorado are eligible for, offers up to 15 hours of free, high-quality preschool in the year before entering kindergarten, with additional hours available for qualifying families.

"In addition to saving families an average of $6,100, recent research shows how state-funded universal preschool programs help parents stay in the workforce, access more paid child care hours, and earn up to 20% more each year," Gov. Jared Polis said. "Colorado’s Universal Preschool Program not only saves Colorado families money, it drives our state’s economy and earliest learners forward to thrive for years to come."

How to enroll

Families can apply at UPK.Colorado.Gov following the steps below:

Explore providers : On the Universal Preschool site, you can browse the profiles of over 2,000 licensed programs statewide.

: On the Universal Preschool site, you can browse the profiles of over 2,000 licensed programs statewide. Submit an application : Select the providers you prefer and submit by deadline. Feb. 3: Pre-registration deadline for families continuing care with a current provider, with a sibling enrolled, or family member employed. Feb. 5: First family-provider matching round. March 5: Final family-provider matching round.

: Select the providers you prefer and submit by deadline. Accept a match : Families will be notified of matches and can accept or decline between Feb. 3-10 (pre-registration), Feb. 24-March 3 (first round), or March 24-31 (final round).

: Families will be notified of matches and can accept or decline between Feb. 3-10 (pre-registration), Feb. 24-March 3 (first round), or March 24-31 (final round). Finalize enrollment: Complete registration directly with the provider you choose.

Families may also directly enroll with providers after matching rounds end, throughout the school year as space is available, the Governor's Office said.

Changes to the program

The Colorado Governor's Office shared changes that the program is making for its three years running.

Coming this upcoming year, the program is launching a Provider Resource Bank to support its providers in meeting updated quality standards.

There will also be a new centralized contact center aimed at streamlining communication, offering online, email and phone support. At the center, there will be interpreters in more than 100 languages available to support families in communicating.

The Governor's Office said more than 41,600 four-year-olds have been served so far during the 2024-25 school year – about 65% of the number of children who qualify.

Children can still be enrolled for the 2024-25 school year. Families are encouraged to do so directly with a provider of choice through the end of the school year.