Teenager delivering more than 150 donated bikes to families ahead of the holidays

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A Chester County teenager is delivering on his mission to give back to his community.

Ahead of the holidays, Dom Pecora is starting his mornings bright and early inside his storefront, Dom Fixes Bikes, in Malvern. On Tuesday and Wednesday, he and a handful of volunteers will deliver early Christmas gifts to deserving children and adults.

“We have four moving trucks that are going out to deliver over 150 bikes,” Pecora said.

Dom’s first stop will be to take three bikes to a family whose father is celebrating his sobriety.

“We are donating three bikes to his kids and surprising him with a bike as well,” Pecora said.

When he was 10 years old, Pecora started collecting bikes after pleading with his parents to buy him an expensive mountain bike. After fundraising and fixing bikes at home, he began his nonprofit.

He believes everyone should have access to a bike, and this holiday season, Pecora collected bikes, helmets and even pajamas to donate to local families.

“I feel good this morning. Just ready to get these bikes out,” Pecora said Tuesday.

Pecora also was nominated and featured on TIME Magazine’s “Kid of the Year” list for 2024.

