New El Paso County Coroner appointed by Board of Commissioners

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - El Paso County announced Tuesday that the Board of County Commissioners has appointed Dr. Emily Russell-Kinsley to serve as the new El Paso County Coroner, effective January 1, 2025.

The appointment follows the resignation of Dr. Leon Kelly, whose tenure as coroner will conclude on December 31, 2024, the county said.

Under the Colorado Constitution, the Board of County Commissioners is required to fill the vacancy in the Office of Coroner until the next general election. According to the county, this appointment ensures uninterrupted operations of the Coroner’s Office, which is tasked with determining causes of death, conducting forensic investigations, and providing critical support to law enforcement and public health agencies.

According to the county, Dr. Russell-Kinsley has served as the Deputy Chief Medical Examiner for the El Paso County Coroner’s Office since 2018 and began her career as a medical examiner in 2012.

"I am honored to be entrusted with this responsibility. I look forward to serving the people of El Paso County and ensuring that the Coroner's Office continues to meet the community's needs while fulfilling its crucial mission to the highest standard," Dr. Russell-Kinsley said.