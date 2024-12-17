‘It was really scary’: Mystery substance leaves elementary school students with burning eyes, cough

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Manitou Springs School District says some students experienced coughing and burning eyes during a situation involving an "unknown substance" on Tuesday at Manitou Springs Elementary School. The situation was enough to evacuate students from the school.

The Manitou Springs Fire Department was called to the school at 9:23 a.m.

A spokesperson with the City of Manitou Springs called the situation an "inhalation incident."

An email sent to parents from the principal said they "identified a smell in the auditorium." However, another letter sent by the district later said there was "a visible powder." KRDO13 has reached out for clarification on whether there was a smell, a powder, or both.

Despite school district saying some students experienced symptoms like burning eyes, they also say "the El Paso County Hazmat team’s testing determined that no hazardous substance was present."

KRDO13 spoke with a 4th grade student who was in the gymnasium when the evacuation happened.

"We were having a play at school so we started practicing and then a lot of people started coughing and choking," said student India Joseph. "It happened to me too, and then we got evacuated from the school."

Students told KRDO13 that there was a smell like gas.

According to the school district, all after-school activities at the elementary school are canceled for the day, including the holiday concert.