Damage under the ocean, banning junk fees, adults leaving their lives behind: Catch up on the day’s stories

1️⃣ Deep damage: The world’s oceans are under threat from rising sea temperatures, marine pollution and industrial fishing. A husband-and-wife team carries out diving expeditions to explore and gather information on these extreme environments.

2️⃣ Drug warning: The US Food and Drug Administration placed its most serious warning on a medication used to relieve menopausal hot flashes. The agency said women taking the drug may need more frequent blood testing to check for signs of liver problems.

3️⃣ Leaving their lives behind: A family man from Wisconsin. A spirited artist from Hawaii. An Ivy League graduate from Maryland. Hundreds of thousands of adults are reported missing each year in the US, but some run away intentionally. Experts explain the phenomenon. ➕ Hannah Kobayashi says she was “unaware” of the frenzy over her disappearance.

4️⃣ ‘DEI isn’t going away’: Walmart, Ford and other companies are making changes to their diversity, equity and inclusion policies in response to online pressure, legal threats and customers opposed to the initiatives. This doesn’t mean DEI is dead.

5️⃣ Popular flights: If you think planes have gotten fuller and the skies busier during the past year, you’re right. That’s especially true for people who fly in and out of Hong Kong or Taipei. Take a look at the world’s busiest routes.

Watch this

💪 ‘I’m very thankful’: Transgender bodybuilder Ajay Holbrook said he works hard to overcome discrimination in the sport and wants to lift up his community. He hopes to earn a spot in the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition.

Top headlines

• Police dig into how and why a 15-year-old got a gun used to kill 2 people at her Christian school

• Republicans say funding deal reached, but Johnson’s dealmaking with Democrats angers conservatives

• Luigi Mangione indicted in New York for murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO

1,000

👣 That’s how many more steps a day could reduce your risk of depression, according to a new study.

Check this out

🐋 No ordinary whale: The spade-toothed whale is the world’s rarest — only seven have ever been recorded. When one washed ashore in New Zealand, scientists were able to gain precious clues about the almost mythical creature.

Quotable

😷 Toxic air: This mother says she has to ration her children’s nebulizer because she struggles to afford more. As pollution worsens in India’s capital, parents are facing an impossible choice: stay or go.

Quiz time

🪷 Which country will the third season of the popular HBO series “White Lotus” take place in?

﻿A. Italy

B. Japan

C. Thailand

D. Greece

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🚆 Chance encounter: A frazzled twenty-something traveler’s flight was delayed, and she missed her train home for Christmas. Then she met her future husband on a London rail platform.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. The next season of the critically acclaimed dark comedy series will be set in Thailand.

