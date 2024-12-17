Colorado Springs Utilities recognizes outstanding employee by naming reservoir after him

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A utility employee received major recognition after years of service in Colorado.

Local officials say Harold Miskel played an integral part in Colorado Springs Utilities and also was instrumental in new state laws.

Colorado Springs leaders have voted to recognize him by renaming the Lower Williams Creek Reservoir after Miskel.

"It feels wonderful. I'm very honored and very humbled by it. A big surprise to me, I didn't know it was coming until 3-4 weeks ago," said Miskel.

Here is a look at Miskel's accomplishments, according to Colorado Springs Utilities: