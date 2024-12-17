Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Utilities recognizes outstanding employee by naming reservoir after him

today at 4:10 PM
Published 9:38 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A utility employee received major recognition after years of service in Colorado.

Local officials say Harold Miskel played an integral part in Colorado Springs Utilities and also was instrumental in new state laws.

Colorado Springs leaders have voted to recognize him by renaming the Lower Williams Creek Reservoir after Miskel.

"It feels wonderful. I'm very honored and very humbled by it. A big surprise to me, I didn't know it was coming until 3-4 weeks ago," said Miskel. 

Here is a look at Miskel's accomplishments, according to Colorado Springs Utilities:

1.) He helped lead the unification of the utility department into a City-owned enterprise in the 1990s.
2.) He oversaw the creation of the Colorado Springs Utilities brand and supported volunteer and giving programs that continue to benefit the community today.
3.) He was and continues as a passionate and tireless advocate for Colorado Springs water interests before Congress and federal agencies.
4.) Following his retirement from Springs Utilities in 1999, he remained active in the water community serving on the Colorado Water Conservation Board and the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District Board and he is a lifetime, honorary member of Colorado Water Congress.

-Press release from Colorado Springs Utilities
