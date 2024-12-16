Stalled vehicle leads to arrest of wanted parolee in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Pueblo County deputy stopped Sunday afternoon, Dec. 15, near Troy Ave. and Hwy 47, when he saw a stalled vehicle blocking the eastbound ramp onto the highway.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said the deputy stopped to see if the driver needed assistance as he was pushing the stalled vehicle. When the deputy tried to speak to the driver, the man walked away. A woman also got out of the vehicle and began to walk away.

The deputy gave both people commands to stop and they eventually did.

The PCSO said as the deputy was "conducting a routine clearance of the two," the man took off running. Deputies pursued and took him into custody at a nearby apartment complex.

According to the PCSO, the man was identified as 36-year-old Gerald Rodriguez. He was on parole and had an outstanding felony warrant from the Department of Corrections.