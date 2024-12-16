Seven hotel guests suffer suspected poisoning after drinking cocktails at 5-star Fiji resort

By Hilary Whiteman, CNN

(CNN) — Seven tourists sought hospital treatment for suspected poisoning after drinking cocktails at a bar in an upscale Fiji resort that’s now being investigated by police.

Four Australians, along with three other people believed to be foreign nationals, were taken to the hospital after being served drinks made at a bar at the Warwick Fiji on Saturday.

The tourists, ages 18 to 56, suffered nausea, vomiting and “neurological symptoms,” according to a statement from Fiji’s Health Ministry.

By late Monday, two remained in Lautoka Hospital’s intensive care unit in a stable condition. The others had been discharged, according to Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister Viliame R. Gavoka.

The case comes just weeks after six tourists died from methanol poisoning in Laos, in a case that prompted safety warnings about consuming alcohol abroad.

Asked whether methanol was to blame, Dr. Jemesa Tudravu, permanent secretary for Fiji’s Ministry of Health and Medical Services, said it was too soon to tell.

“We don’t have the results of the investigation yet and we don’t know if it was spiking or any other cause until we complete our investigations,” he said in a briefing Monday.

Sydney resident David Sandoe told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he’d received a call saying his daughter and granddaughter were among those hospitalized. He said they were among a group of people who drank a piña colada cocktail before falling ill.

“There was a group of them in the lounge of this resort and they had a similar cocktail and unfortunately, seven people came down with the symptoms that have been talked about,” Sandoe said.

His relatives arrived home on Monday, according to CNN affiliate Sky News.

Australian media reports suggested one of the ill tourists was American. The US embassy in Fiji told CNN it was aware of the reports but had nothing to add.

‘Isolated’ occurrence

Gavoka, who is also Fiji’s tourism minister, assured travelers to the Pacific nation that the incident was “extremely isolated.”

“No other incidents have been reported either at the resort, or across Fiji. The resort has been operating in Fiji successfully for many years and holds a strong reputation, particularly among our Australian visitors,” he said in a statement Monday.

“The resort management has assured us that they have not engaged in practices such as substituting ingredients or altering the quality of drinks served to guests.”

The Warwick Hotels and Resorts operates luxury accommodation worldwide, including in the US, Europe and the Middle East. In Fiji, king suites offering views of palm trees and the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean cost roughly $500 a night.

In a statement Tuesday, Warwick Fiji said it took the safety of the hotel’s guests “very seriously.”

“As a business that has proudly traded in Fiji for almost 40 years, this is an unprecedented event for us,” the hotel said.

“We are currently working jointly with the authorities to determine what caused this unfortunate incident. We are committed to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone who visits our resort.”

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers confirmed that four Australians were receiving support from department officials.

He said the situation was “very concerning” and pointed to updated travel advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs to be wary of drink spiking and alcohol poisoning in Fiji.

“Don’t leave your drinks unattended. Pay attention when your drinks are being mixed and get urgent medical help if you suspect that something is wrong,” he said.

Gavoka said close to a million tourists visit Fiji every year and thousands of tourists were currently holidaying in the Pacific island nation.

“This is the only reported case of its kind that we’ve experienced in recent memory, and certainly nothing like this has been experienced this year,” he said.

“While we understand the concern, we want to emphasize that the tourism experience in Fiji is typically very safe, and we have acted immediately to try and discover the cause of what made these guests, at this resort, fall ill.”

In November, the deaths of two Australian teenagers, a British woman, an American man and two Danish women after drinking shots in Laos prompted warnings from several Western nations about the potentially fatal consequences of drinking tainted alcohol.

This story has been updated with additional information.

