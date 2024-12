PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is seeking the community's help in identifying two suspects.

According to PCSO, the two pictured in this article allegedly stole tools from Big R in Pueblo West.

If you know who they are, you are encouraged to call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 and reference #32016 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.