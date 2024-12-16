2C projects improve road conditions, takes away decades old trees leading to heartbroken residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As neighbors pit themselves against construction plans in the name of saving some historic trees, the 2C Road Improvement Tax funds much of the road repair and improvement projects in Colorado Springs.

Now though, some neighbors along the Powers corridor are heartbroken over road crews who've been taking down decades old trees to complete their work.

The city tells KRDO13 some of them never should have been planted in the first place, but residents say they want them saved, for several reasons.

"There's a saying that says that a nobleman who plants a tree in knowing that he'll never sit in the shade of it." Jerimiah Deerr said.

That's exactly what a man did over 50 years ago, allowing Deerr and his family to reap the benefits to this day, "This tree means a lot to us. We moved here in part because the trees are mature in this neighborhood versus a new development where trees are much smaller."

The city says they attempt to save all trees, but that's not always the case. They determine whether a tree needs to go based on root exposure; saying it can lead to cracks in sidewalks, curbs, and gutters that can become a real hazard.

An arborist himself, Deerr just hopes the city is genuinely considering our city's historic beauty, "I'd hope to see the city council and city engineers that are planning these projects really put in a lot of forethought and understand that these trees bring along a value. They bring a lot of value to our community, to our, you know, well-being."

To view where 2C projects are currently underway or are set to take place, click here.