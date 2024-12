The Lancers suffered their first loss of the season despite a game-high 25 points from Cameron Cunningham. Liberty is still 4-1 this season.

Palmer was led by J'Twane Mike, who scored 23 points. Emmanuel Gonzalez added 21 points.

The Palmer Terrors improved to 3-2 with a 75-68 win over Liberty.

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

