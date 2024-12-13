Snowboarder falls 47 feet off lift in Keystone

KEYSTONE, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board (CPTSB) says a snowboarder fell 47 feet off a lift on Wednesday.

Officials with the CPTSB say the rider had serious injuries.

According to the agency, a witness said the snowboarder was trying to adjust his snowboard binding with the safety bar in the upright position. The boarder reportedly fell off the lift, holding onto the armrest for a moment, before falling 47 feet.

CPTSB said the rider had a helmet on. The lift was temporarily closed that afternoon but reopened just before 3 p.m.