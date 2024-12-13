Pueblo PD attempting locate suspect in theft investigation at Pueblo Rescue Mission

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for 54-year-old Lori Arabie.

RELATED: Senior employee at Pueblo Rescue Mission accused of stealing money from residents

The PPD said Arabie is wanted for felony theft in connection with a four-month-long investigation into theft by an employee at the Pueblo Rescue Mission.

KRDO13 broke this story in September of this year when leadership at the Pueblo Rescue Mission told us that they had recently uncovered evidence of financial misconduct by one of their senior employees. A statement from Executive Director of the Pueblo Rescue Mission, Joshua Lane said a thorough internal investigation revealed that the employee had violated financial policies and had taken funds directly from several residents at the mission.

Residents tell KRDO13 they were devastated and heartbroken when they realized what happened.

The mission said as soon as the issue was identified, the individual involved was relieved of their duties, and "appropriate legal actions are being pursued."

At the time of that reporting the suspect was not identified.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lori Arabie, you are asked to contact Pueblo PD.